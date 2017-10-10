Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that the team that deserved to win did

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that the team that deserved to win did tonight.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Lightning's Alex Killorn gives thoughts on the OT win over the Capitals

Lightning's Alex Killorn gives thoughts on the OT win over the Capitals

1 hr ago

Braydon Coburn says Lightning stuck to game plan Monday night

Braydon Coburn says Lightning stuck to game plan Monday night

1 hr ago

Anton Stralman liked how Lightning fought in 2nd period

Anton Stralman liked how Lightning fought in 2nd period

1 hr ago

Brayden Point happy with Lightning's OT victory

Brayden Point happy with Lightning's OT victory

1 hr ago

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that the team that deserved to win did

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that the team that deserved to win did

1 hr ago

Kelly Olynyk joins the winner's circle after preseason victory

Kelly Olynyk joins the winner's circle after preseason victory

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»