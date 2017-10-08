Jared McCann enjoying Panthers’ uptempo style

Florida Panthers center Jared McCann discusses his goal Saturday night and how much he is enjoying the team's style of play early on in the season.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Panthers goalie James Reimer happy to come away with win

Panthers goalie James Reimer happy to come away with win

15 mins ago

Bob Boughner on getting his first win as an NHL coach

Bob Boughner on getting his first win as an NHL coach

15 mins ago

Jonathan Huberdeau stops by the set after Saturday's win

Jonathan Huberdeau stops by the set after Saturday's win

15 mins ago

Jared McCann enjoying Panthers' uptempo style

Jared McCann enjoying Panthers' uptempo style

15 mins ago

Jon Cooper breaks down Saturday night's loss to Panthers

Jon Cooper breaks down Saturday night's loss to Panthers

15 mins ago

Nick Bjugstad proud of teammates after beating Lightning

Nick Bjugstad proud of teammates after beating Lightning

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»