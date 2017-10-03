South Florida High School Football Report: 5-OT thriller highlights Week 6
FOX Sports Florida's Eric Esteban and the South Florida Sun Sentinel's David Furones and Wells Dusenbury recap the key games around south Florida in Week 6.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Florida Panthers 2017-18 season preview
15 mins ago
South Florida High School Football Report: 5-OT thriller highlights Week 6
1 hr ago
Jonathan Huberdeau thinks offseason changes will make big difference for Panthers
3 hours ago
Steven Stamkos 'excited as he's been in a while' for 2017-18
3 hours ago
Derek Jeter, Bruce Sherman (Part 2 of 3): What's next, will Jeter be a hands-on owner
3 hours ago
Derek Jeter, Bruce Sherman (Part 1 of 3): Why own, why Miami, status of staff
3 hours ago