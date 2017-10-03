Steven Stamkos ‘excited as he’s been in a while’ for 2017-18

Tampa Bay Lightning star and captain Steven Stamkos discusses using the offseason to rehab from injury and getting ready for 2017-18.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Steven Stamkos 'excited as he's been in a while' for 2017-18

Steven Stamkos 'excited as he's been in a while' for 2017-18

15 mins ago

One on one with new Marlins owner Derek Jeter

One on one with new Marlins owner Derek Jeter

15 mins ago

Jon Cooper discusses line construction, start of the season

Jon Cooper discusses line construction, start of the season

19 hours ago

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos on recent injuries, getting ready for season

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos on recent injuries, getting ready for season

19 hours ago

With preseason done, Lightning gearing up for Friday's opener

With preseason done, Lightning gearing up for Friday's opener

20 hours ago

Evan Longoria reflects on Rays' year, what lies ahead in offseason

Evan Longoria reflects on Rays' year, what lies ahead in offseason

20 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»