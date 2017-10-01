Giancarlo Stanton: I’m fine with 59 homers

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton discusses his MVP-caliber season, not reaching 60 homers and reveals his thoughts on the upcoming offseason.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Christian Yelich: This group has been through a lot together

Christian Yelich: This group has been through a lot together

15 mins ago

Don Mattingly liked Marlins' effort, disappointed by outcome of season

Don Mattingly liked Marlins' effort, disappointed by outcome of season

15 mins ago

Marlins 'manager' A.J. Ellis holds court after season's final game

Marlins 'manager' A.J. Ellis holds court after season's final game

15 mins ago

Blake Snell comments on his 13 strikeouts against the Orioles

Blake Snell comments on his 13 strikeouts against the Orioles

15 mins ago

Steven Souza Jr. comments on his progression this season

Steven Souza Jr. comments on his progression this season

15 mins ago

Kevin Cash reacts to the sweep over the Orioles

Kevin Cash reacts to the sweep over the Orioles

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»