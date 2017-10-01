WATCH: Marcell Ozuna scores from first after Braves’ miscue
Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna hustles around the bases and scores from first after the Braves throw the ball away.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Dee Gordon chats about the 2017 season
Just now
Giancarlo Stanton: I'm fine with 59 homers
Just now
Don Mattingly liked Marlins' effort, disappointed by outcome of season
Just now
Christian Yelich: This group has been through a lot together
15 mins ago
Marlins 'manager' A.J. Ellis holds court after season's final game
15 mins ago
Blake Snell comments on his 13 strikeouts against the Orioles
15 mins ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW