Jose Urena goes for win No. 15 as Marlins try to sweep Braves to end year

The Miami Marlins finish up the season with Jose Urena on the mound as they try to sweep the Atlanta Braves.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Blake Snell looks to help Rays finish season on high note

Blake Snell looks to help Rays finish season on high note

Just now

Jose Urena goes for win No. 15 as Marlins try to sweep Braves to end year

Jose Urena goes for win No. 15 as Marlins try to sweep Braves to end year

Just now

Odrisamer Despaigne on going 7 strong in his final start

Odrisamer Despaigne on going 7 strong in his final start

1 hr ago

Dee Gordon discusses his night at the plate and on the bases

Dee Gordon discusses his night at the plate and on the bases

1 hr ago

Don Mattingly on the win, who will lead off Sunday's finale

Don Mattingly on the win, who will lead off Sunday's finale

1 hr ago

Miguel Rojas discusses his four-hit game Saturday night

Miguel Rojas discusses his four-hit game Saturday night

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»