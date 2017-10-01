WATCH: Dee Gordon reaches 60 steals, 200 hits on Saturday night
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon reached the 60-steal and 200-hit marks Saturday night against the Braves.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: Dee Gordon reaches 60 steals, 200 hits on Saturday night
15 mins ago
Kevin Kiermaier discusses his stolen bases and next season
15 mins ago
Kevin Cash: The guys are finishing strong
15 mins ago
Brad Miller chats with Alex Corddry about his 3-run HR and win over Orioles
15 mins ago
WATCH: Brad Miller crushes 3-run homer in win over Orioles
1 hr ago
Odrisamer Despaigne hopes to keep good times rolling for Marlins
7 hours ago