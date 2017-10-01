Derek MacKenzie honored to be seen as Panthers leader

Derek MacKenzie says he remains honored by being named the Florida Panthers captain.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Chris Kunitz finding it easy to adjust to Tampa

Chris Kunitz finding it easy to adjust to Tampa

15 mins ago

Derek MacKenzie honored to be seen as Panthers leader

Derek MacKenzie honored to be seen as Panthers leader

15 mins ago

Blake Snell looks to help Rays finish season on high note

Blake Snell looks to help Rays finish season on high note

16 hours ago

Jose Urena goes for win No. 15 as Marlins try to sweep Braves to end year

Jose Urena goes for win No. 15 as Marlins try to sweep Braves to end year

16 hours ago

Odrisamer Despaigne on going 7 strong in his final start

Odrisamer Despaigne on going 7 strong in his final start

17 hours ago

Dee Gordon discusses his night at the plate and on the bases

Dee Gordon discusses his night at the plate and on the bases

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»