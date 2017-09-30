WATCH: Justin Bour gives Marlins the edge with broken-bat single

Justin Bour comes through with a broken-bat bloop single to put the Miami Marlins ahead in the seventh inning Friday night.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Dan Girardi discusses adjusting to new Lightning team

Dan Girardi discusses adjusting to new Lightning team

6 hours ago

Tyler Johnson says Lightning are looking to get on same page in preseason

Tyler Johnson says Lightning are looking to get on same page in preseason

6 hours ago

Andrej Sustr on Lightning's desire for increased tempo

Andrej Sustr on Lightning's desire for increased tempo

6 hours ago

Tampa Bay Rays demo: The importance of keeping your swing controlled

Tampa Bay Rays demo: The importance of keeping your swing controlled

9 hours ago

Dan Straily makes final start of the season Friday night

Dan Straily makes final start of the season Friday night

22 hours ago

Jake Odorizzi starts Game 1 of Rays' final series of season

Jake Odorizzi starts Game 1 of Rays' final series of season

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»