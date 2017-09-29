Tyler Johnson says Lightning are looking to get on same page in preseason
Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson talks about adjusting to new lines in the preseason.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Tampa Bay Rays demo: The importance of keeping your swing controlled
3 hours ago
Dan Straily makes final start of the season Friday night
16 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi starts Game 1 of Rays' final series of season
16 hours ago
Don Mattingly on Stanton: That's a lot of homers
16 hours ago
Marlins lefty Dillon Peters reflects on his first MLB win
16 hours ago
Stanton on chasing Maris: If it happens, it happens
16 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED