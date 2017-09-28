WATCH: Adeiny Hechavarria smacks solo home run
Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria smacks a solo home run to take the lead during Wednesday's loss to the New York Yankees.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Kevin Cash: 'This game featured a lot of power'
15 mins ago
WATCH: Adeiny Hechavarria smacks solo home run
15 mins ago
Don Mattingly discusses Adam Conley's struggles in loss to Rockies
3 hours ago
Todd Hollandsworth breaks down what he expects from remaining Marlins games
3 hours ago
Hurricanes' Mark Walton nearly didn't get shot to top 200 yards vs. Toledo
3 hours ago
South Florida High School Football Report: Six key games for Week 6
6 hours ago