Rays send Matt Andriese to the mound for Game 2 in New York

The Tampa Bay Rays send right-hander Matt Andriese to the mound Wednesday for Game 2 against the New York Yankees.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Rays send Matt Andriese to the mound for Game 2 in New York

Rays send Matt Andriese to the mound for Game 2 in New York

1 hr ago

Marlins aim for series win over Rockies

Marlins aim for series win over Rockies

1 hr ago

Don Mattingly: We couldn't do much against Anderson tonight

Don Mattingly: We couldn't do much against Anderson tonight

1 hr ago

Jose Urena says he paid for missing some of his locations

Jose Urena says he paid for missing some of his locations

1 hr ago

WATCH: Dee Gordon makes 2 slick plays, both against DJ LeMahieu

WATCH: Dee Gordon makes 2 slick plays, both against DJ LeMahieu

2 hours ago

Kevin Cash: You have goals, when you don't reach them it's frustrating

Kevin Cash: You have goals, when you don't reach them it's frustrating

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»