WATCH: Morrison makes a perfect delivery to Hech for a double play
Logan Morrison was in perfect position to snag a liner from Gary Sanchez, and then he delivered a perfect throw to Adeiny Hechavarria for a double play.
- Adeiny Hechavarria
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Gary Sánchez
- Logan Morrison
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Kevin Cash: You have goals, when you don't reach them it's frustrating
Just now
WATCH: Morrison makes a perfect delivery to Hech for a double play
15 mins ago
South Florida High School Football Report: American Heritage, Dwyer come up big
5 hours ago
Rays' Blake Snell brings 4-game winning streak to New York
8 hours ago
Gators coach Jim McElwain: 'I really think this team is growing up'
8 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher on FSU's loss to NC State: 'We didn't make enough plays at critical times in the game'
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED