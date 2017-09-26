Jimbo Fisher on FSU’s loss to NC State: ‘We didn’t make enough plays at critical times in the game’
Coach Jimbo Fisher talks about Florida State's loss to North Carolina State. The Jimbo Fisher Show airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
