Lightning’s Tyler Johnson looking forward to more ice time as preseason winds down

Tyler Johnson on the importance of the Tampa Bay Lightning's final three preseason games.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Jon Cooper says it's a big week for Lightning to build chemistry

Jon Cooper says it's a big week for Lightning to build chemistry

15 mins ago

Lightning's Tyler Johnson looking forward to more ice time as preseason winds down

Lightning's Tyler Johnson looking forward to more ice time as preseason winds down

15 mins ago

Erik Spoelstra press conference (Part 1 of 2): On new season, player protests, Dwyane Wade

Erik Spoelstra press conference (Part 1 of 2): On new season, player protests, Dwyane Wade

4 hours ago

Erik Spoelstra press conference (part 2 of 2): On last year's finish, Hassan Whiteside, stacked teams

Erik Spoelstra press conference (part 2 of 2): On last year's finish, Hassan Whiteside, stacked teams

4 hours ago

Tampa Bay Rays Rewind -- Sept. 18-24

Tampa Bay Rays Rewind -- Sept. 18-24

5 hours ago

Miami Marlins Rewind -- Sept. 18-24

Miami Marlins Rewind -- Sept. 18-24

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»