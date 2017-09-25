Tampa Bay Rays Rewind — Sept. 18-24

Take a look back at how the Tampa Bay Rays fared last week against the Chicago Cubs and the Baltimore Orioles.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Tampa Bay Rays Rewind -- Sept. 18-24

Tampa Bay Rays Rewind -- Sept. 18-24

1 hr ago

Miami Marlins Rewind -- Sept. 18-24

Miami Marlins Rewind -- Sept. 18-24

1 hr ago

Marlins look to play spoiler vs. Rockies in Colorado

Marlins look to play spoiler vs. Rockies in Colorado

1 hr ago

JD Martinez's walk off single clinches playoff berth for Arizona

JD Martinez's walk off single clinches playoff berth for Arizona

10 hours ago

Dan Straily: We gave it everything we had today

Dan Straily: We gave it everything we had today

17 hours ago

Don Mattingly: Dan Straily threw a good game today

Don Mattingly: Dan Straily threw a good game today

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»