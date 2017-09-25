Don Mattingly: Dan Straily threw a good game today

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Sunday's loss and discusses the strong start from right-hander Dan Straily.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Dan Straily: We gave it everything we had today

Dan Straily: We gave it everything we had today

15 mins ago

Don Mattingly: Dan Straily threw a good game today

Don Mattingly: Dan Straily threw a good game today

1 hr ago

JD Martinez's walk off single clinches playoff birth for Arizona

JD Martinez's walk off single clinches playoff birth for Arizona

1 hr ago

WATCH: Dan Straily gets a surprise double after his liner stays fair

WATCH: Dan Straily gets a surprise double after his liner stays fair

1 hr ago

Kevin Cash: I don't think Archer had good command of his slider

Kevin Cash: I don't think Archer had good command of his slider

3 hours ago

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier leads things off with a homer

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier leads things off with a homer

3 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»