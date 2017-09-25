Don Mattingly: Dan Straily threw a good game today
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Sunday's loss and discusses the strong start from right-hander Dan Straily.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Dan Straily: We gave it everything we had today
15 mins ago
Don Mattingly: Dan Straily threw a good game today
1 hr ago
JD Martinez's walk off single clinches playoff birth for Arizona
1 hr ago
WATCH: Dan Straily gets a surprise double after his liner stays fair
1 hr ago
Kevin Cash: I don't think Archer had good command of his slider
3 hours ago
WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier leads things off with a homer
3 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW