WATCH: Dan Straily gets a surprise double after his liner stays fair
Miami Marlins right-hander Dan Straily thought his line drive was going to end up foul, so he had to hustle to end up on second after it stayed fair.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Dan Straily: We gave it everything we had today
15 mins ago
Don Mattingly: Dan Straily threw a good game today
1 hr ago
JD Martinez's walk off single clinches playoff birth for Arizona
1 hr ago
WATCH: Dan Straily gets a surprise double after his liner stays fair
1 hr ago
Kevin Cash: I don't think Archer had good command of his slider
3 hours ago
WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier leads things off with a homer
3 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW