Kevin Cash: We needed all those runs tonight

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash discusses Rays breaking franchise HR record and Saturday night's win over the Baltimore Orioles.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

WATCH: Lucas Duda goes yard for Rays' 217th HR of the season

WATCH: Lucas Duda goes yard for Rays' 217th HR of the season

1 hr ago

WATCH: Marcell Ozuna launches 2 homers against Arizona

WATCH: Marcell Ozuna launches 2 homers against Arizona

22 hours ago

Jake Odorizzi heads to the bump as Rays remain in Baltimore

Jake Odorizzi heads to the bump as Rays remain in Baltimore

23 hours ago

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos on returning to game action

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos on returning to game action

23 hours ago

Wilson Ramos reacts to Friday's win after his productive night

Wilson Ramos reacts to Friday's win after his productive night

1 day ago

Kevin Cash said Alex Cobb 'competed really well' against talented Orioles offense

Kevin Cash said Alex Cobb 'competed really well' against talented Orioles offense

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»