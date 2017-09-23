Wilson Ramos reacts to Friday’s win after his productive night

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos reacted to his productive night, which included a grand slam, in Friday's win over the Baltimore Orioles.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Kevin Cash said Alex Cobb 'competed really well' against talented Orioles offense

Kevin Cash said Alex Cobb 'competed really well' against talented Orioles offense

15 mins ago

Alex Cobb said it was a real 'grind' against Orioles offense

Alex Cobb said it was a real 'grind' against Orioles offense

15 mins ago

Wilson Ramos reacts to Friday's win after his productive night

Wilson Ramos reacts to Friday's win after his productive night

15 mins ago

Hurricanes eager for challenge presented by Toledo

Hurricanes eager for challenge presented by Toledo

1 hr ago

Mark Richt looking for consistent rushing vs. Toledo

Mark Richt looking for consistent rushing vs. Toledo

1 hr ago

No doubt about it: Wilson Ramos uncorks 440-foot grand slam

No doubt about it: Wilson Ramos uncorks 440-foot grand slam

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»