Hurricanes get after it in practice in wake of unscheduled bye week
The Miami Hurricanes had an unplanned bye week as Hurricane Irma raged through the state last weekend, but they are back at practice and getting after it. Hurricanes Gameday airs every Wednesday during the college football season on FOX Sports Florida.
