South Florida High School Football Report: Games set to resume after Hurricane Irma
FOX Sports Florida's Eric Esteban and the South Florida Sun Sentinel's David Furones and Wells Dusenbury preview the key games around south Florida in Week 4 as high school football resumes following Hurricane Irma.
