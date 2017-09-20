Lefties Blake Snell, Jon Lester square off in Rays-Cubs finale

Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays go up against the Jon Lester and the Chicago Cubs in the finale of their two-game series Wednesday night.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Lefties Blake Snell, Jon Lester square off in Rays-Cubs finale

Lefties Blake Snell, Jon Lester square off in Rays-Cubs finale

1 hr ago

Jose Urena aims to continue strong September in matinee vs. Mets

Jose Urena aims to continue strong September in matinee vs. Mets

1 hr ago

Don Mattingly breaks down 9th-inning rally, walk-off victory

Don Mattingly breaks down 9th-inning rally, walk-off victory

1 hr ago

J.T. Realmuto on walk-off HR: That one definitely felt good

J.T. Realmuto on walk-off HR: That one definitely felt good

1 hr ago

WATCH: J.T. Realmuto's solo shot propels Marlins to walk-off win

WATCH: J.T. Realmuto's solo shot propels Marlins to walk-off win

2 hours ago

Kevin Cash: That was a very well-pitched game

Kevin Cash: That was a very well-pitched game

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»