WATCH: J.T. Realmuto’s solo shot propels Marlins to walk-off win

Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto hits his 22nd homer of the season to win the game against the NY Mets on Tuesday night.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Don Mattingly breaks down 9th-inning rally, walk-off victory

Don Mattingly breaks down 9th-inning rally, walk-off victory

Just now

J.T. Realmuto on walk-off HR: That one definitely felt good

J.T. Realmuto on walk-off HR: That one definitely felt good

15 mins ago

WATCH: J.T. Realmuto's solo shot propels Marlins to walk-off win

WATCH: J.T. Realmuto's solo shot propels Marlins to walk-off win

1 hr ago

Steven Souza Jr.: We're running out of time here

Steven Souza Jr.: We're running out of time here

1 hr ago

Chris Archer says he didn't do enough to get the Rays a win

Chris Archer says he didn't do enough to get the Rays a win

1 hr ago

Kevin Cash: That was a very well-pitched game

Kevin Cash: That was a very well-pitched game

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»