Steven Souza Jr.: We’re running out of time here
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. talks about Tuesday's loss to the Cubs, saying the team knows what they need to do but they're running out of time.
- AL
- AL East
- Chicago Cubs
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Steven Souza Jr.
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Don Mattingly breaks down 9th-inning rally, walk-off victory
Just now
J.T. Realmuto on walk-off HR: That one definitely felt good
15 mins ago
WATCH: J.T. Realmuto's solo shot propels Marlins to walk-off win
1 hr ago
Steven Souza Jr.: We're running out of time here
1 hr ago
Chris Archer says he didn't do enough to get the Rays a win
1 hr ago
Kevin Cash: That was a very well-pitched game
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED