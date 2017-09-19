WATCH: Dee Gordon kicks off 5th inning rally with 2-run triple
Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon triples on a line drive to center, allowing Ichiro Suzuki and Mike Aviles to score in the 5th during Monday's win over the New York Mets.
- Dee Gordon
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Ichiro Suzuki
- Miami Marlins
- Mike Avilés
- MLB
- New York Mets
- NL
- NL East
-
