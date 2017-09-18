Yanni Gourde trying to show Lightning he belongs

TampaBayLightning.com's Caley Chelios catches up with Yanni Gourde at Lightning camp.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Yanni Gourde trying to show Lightning he belongs

Yanni Gourde trying to show Lightning he belongs

Just now

Florida Panthers take action to help in Hurricane Irma recovery

Florida Panthers take action to help in Hurricane Irma recovery

15 mins ago

Miami Marlins Rewind -- Sept. 11-17

Miami Marlins Rewind -- Sept. 11-17

2 hours ago

Tampa Bay Rays Rewind -- Sept. 11-17

Tampa Bay Rays Rewind -- Sept. 11-17

2 hours ago

Marlins take on struggling Matt Harvey, Mets on Monday

Marlins take on struggling Matt Harvey, Mets on Monday

2 hours ago

Don Mattingly: We just didn't make the plays today

Don Mattingly: We just didn't make the plays today

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»