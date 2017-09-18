Florida Panthers take action to help in Hurricane Irma recovery
The Florida Panthers teamed up South Florida Ford, the BB&T Center and the Panthers IceDen to collect unused recovery supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma.
