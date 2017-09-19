Rays welcome Joe Maddon, Cubs to The Trop
FOX Sports Sun's Rich Hollenberg and Doug Waechter look ahead to the Tampa Bay Rays' two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton's 55th home run of the season
10 hours ago
WATCH: Dee Gordon kicks off 5th inning rally with 2-run triple
10 hours ago
Don Mattingly: 'It was one of those games you don't get very often'
10 hours ago
Jon Cooper looking forward to Lightning's first preseason game
16 hours ago
Yanni Gourde trying to show Lightning he belongs
17 hours ago
Florida Panthers take action to help in Hurricane Irma recovery
17 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED