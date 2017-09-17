Dillon Peters discusses his rough 4th inning Sunday
Miami Marlins left-hander Dillon Peters discusses his start Sunday and the rough fourth inning in which the Brewers score eight runs.
- Dillon Peters
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Dillon Peters discusses his rough 4th inning Sunday
Just now
Don Mattingly: We just didn't make the plays today
Just now
WATCH: Jesus Sucre's solo shot puts Rays ahead for good
1 hr ago
Jesus Sucre describes coming through with clutch HR on Sunday
1 hr ago
Kevin Cash: We needed to bounce back after 2 tough losses
1 hr ago
Panthers begin camp under new head coach Bob Boughner
5 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW