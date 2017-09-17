Don Mattingly: We just didn’t make the plays today
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Sunday's loss, saying mistakes weren't a result of fatigue it was just a matter of not making plays.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Dillon Peters discusses his rough 4th inning Sunday
Just now
Don Mattingly: We just didn't make the plays today
Just now
WATCH: Jesus Sucre's solo shot puts Rays ahead for good
1 hr ago
Jesus Sucre describes coming through with clutch HR on Sunday
1 hr ago
Kevin Cash: We needed to bounce back after 2 tough losses
1 hr ago
Panthers begin camp under new head coach Bob Boughner
5 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW