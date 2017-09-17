WATCH: Jesus Sucre’s solo shot puts Rays ahead for good

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre launches his 6th homer of the season to give the team the lead over the Boston Red Sox.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Panthers begin camp under new head coach Bob Boughner

Panthers begin camp under new head coach Bob Boughner

3 hours ago

Rays try to avoid sweep at hands of Red Sox

Rays try to avoid sweep at hands of Red Sox

16 hours ago

Dillon Peters aims to lift Marlins to series victory

Dillon Peters aims to lift Marlins to series victory

16 hours ago

Adam Conley 'felt a lot more like myself' in Saturday's win

Adam Conley 'felt a lot more like myself' in Saturday's win

17 hours ago

Brian Ellington: You have to have a short memory in this game

Brian Ellington: You have to have a short memory in this game

17 hours ago

Don Mattingly says Adam Conley set the tone for the Marlins

Don Mattingly says Adam Conley set the tone for the Marlins

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»