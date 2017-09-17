Adam Conley ‘felt a lot more like myself’ in Saturday’s win
Miami Marlins left-hander Adam Conley discusses his start Saturday night, saying he felt a lot more like himself in the victory over the Brewers.
- Adam Conley
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Rays try to avoid sweep at hands of Red Sox
15 mins ago
Dillon Peters aims to lift Marlins to series victory
15 mins ago
Adam Conley 'felt a lot more like myself' in Saturday's win
1 hr ago
Brian Ellington: You have to have a short memory in this game
1 hr ago
Don Mattingly says Adam Conley set the tone for the Marlins
1 hr ago
Alex Cobb reacts to his start against the Red Sox
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED