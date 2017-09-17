Brian Ellington: You have to have a short memory in this game

Miami Marlins reliever Brian Ellington discusses his clean outing Saturday night and says it was important to bounce back from his performance Friday.

Rays try to avoid sweep at hands of Red Sox

15 mins ago

Dillon Peters aims to lift Marlins to series victory

15 mins ago

Adam Conley 'felt a lot more like myself' in Saturday's win

1 hr ago

1 hr ago

Don Mattingly says Adam Conley set the tone for the Marlins

1 hr ago

Alex Cobb reacts to his start against the Red Sox

1 hr ago

