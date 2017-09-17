Alex Cobb reacts to his start against the Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays right hander Alex Cobb reacts to his start that resulted in a loss against the Boston Red Sox.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Justin Bour: We did a good job up and down the lineup

Justin Bour: We did a good job up and down the lineup

15 mins ago

WATCH: Derek Dietrich plunks the foul pole with his 2-run HR

WATCH: Derek Dietrich plunks the foul pole with his 2-run HR

15 mins ago

Alex Cobb reacts to his start against the Red Sox

Alex Cobb reacts to his start against the Red Sox

15 mins ago

Kevin Cash thought Rick Porcello was tough on Rays hitters in Saturday's loss

Kevin Cash thought Rick Porcello was tough on Rays hitters in Saturday's loss

15 mins ago

WATCH: Steven Souza Jr. shows off the glove with a diving catch

WATCH: Steven Souza Jr. shows off the glove with a diving catch

1 hr ago

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik celebrates Tampa Bay community

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik celebrates Tampa Bay community

6 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»