Lightning owner Jeff Vinik celebrates Tampa Bay community

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik celebrates how the local community has banded together in the wake of Hurricane Irma and discusses some upcoming events in the area.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik celebrates Tampa Bay community

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik celebrates Tampa Bay community

15 mins ago

For Mikhail Sergachev, working hard trumps worrying about expectations

For Mikhail Sergachev, working hard trumps worrying about expectations

1 hr ago

Kevin Cash: Ultimately a disappointing loss

Kevin Cash: Ultimately a disappointing loss

15 hours ago

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier makes TWO unbelievable catches

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier makes TWO unbelievable catches

15 hours ago

Marlins try to topple NL wins leader Zach Davies in Game 2 vs. Brewers

Marlins try to topple NL wins leader Zach Davies in Game 2 vs. Brewers

15 hours ago

Brian Ellington reacts to his rough 8th inning against the Brewers

Brian Ellington reacts to his rough 8th inning against the Brewers

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»