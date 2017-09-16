For Mikhail Sergachev, working hard trumps worrying about expectations

TampaBayLightning.com's Caley Chelios catches up with young Bolts defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to talk about training camp and fitting in with new teammates.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik celebrates Tampa Bay community

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik celebrates Tampa Bay community

15 mins ago

For Mikhail Sergachev, working hard trumps worrying about expectations

For Mikhail Sergachev, working hard trumps worrying about expectations

1 hr ago

Kevin Cash: Ultimately a disappointing loss

Kevin Cash: Ultimately a disappointing loss

15 hours ago

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier makes TWO unbelievable catches

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier makes TWO unbelievable catches

15 hours ago

Marlins try to topple NL wins leader Zach Davies in Game 2 vs. Brewers

Marlins try to topple NL wins leader Zach Davies in Game 2 vs. Brewers

15 hours ago

Brian Ellington reacts to his rough 8th inning against the Brewers

Brian Ellington reacts to his rough 8th inning against the Brewers

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»