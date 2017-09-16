For Mikhail Sergachev, working hard trumps worrying about expectations
TampaBayLightning.com's Caley Chelios catches up with young Bolts defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to talk about training camp and fitting in with new teammates.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Lightning owner Jeff Vinik celebrates Tampa Bay community
15 mins ago
For Mikhail Sergachev, working hard trumps worrying about expectations
1 hr ago
Kevin Cash: Ultimately a disappointing loss
15 hours ago
WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier makes TWO unbelievable catches
15 hours ago
Marlins try to topple NL wins leader Zach Davies in Game 2 vs. Brewers
15 hours ago
Brian Ellington reacts to his rough 8th inning against the Brewers
15 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW