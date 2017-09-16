WATCH: Marlins get a 2-6-2-7-4 put-out

The Miami Marlins take advantage of some shoddy baserunning by the Brewers for a pretty weird out.

WATCH: Marlins get a 2-6-2-7-4 put-out

15 mins ago

Lightning hit ground running as training camp opens

4 hours ago

Jon Cooper on opening of Lightning camp: 'From Day 1 it's game on'

8 hours ago

Steven Stamkos: 'One of the fastest-paced first skates of camp in a long time'

8 hours ago

Lightning's Steven Stamkos looking forward to getting back out on the ice

12 hours ago

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos full press conference

12 hours ago

