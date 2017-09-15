Lightning hit ground running as training camp opens
The Tampa Bay Lightning has an up-tempo and fast-paced first day of training camp Friday.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Lightning hit ground running as training camp opens
15 mins ago
Jon Cooper on opening of Lightning camp: 'From Day 1 it's game on'
3 hours ago
Steven Stamkos: 'One of the fastest-paced first skates of camp in a long time'
3 hours ago
Lightning's Steven Stamkos looking forward to getting back out on the ice
7 hours ago
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos full press conference
7 hours ago
Jon Cooper believes Lightning have renewed hunger after missing playoffs
7 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED