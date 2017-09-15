Steven Stamkos: ‘One of the fastest-paced first skates of camp in a long time’
Steven Stamkos talks about how things went on the first day of Tampa Bay Lightning camp.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Jon Cooper on opening of Lightning camp: 'From Day 1 it's game on'
15 mins ago
Steven Stamkos: 'One of the fastest-paced first skates of camp in a long time'
15 mins ago
Lightning's Steven Stamkos looking forward to getting back out on the ice
4 hours ago
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos full press conference
4 hours ago
Jon Cooper believes Lightning have renewed hunger after missing playoffs
4 hours ago
Rays get day off before finally playing at home vs. Red Sox
6 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED