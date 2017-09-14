Don Mattingly: We didn’t do many things well tonight
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Wednesday’s loss to the Phillies, saying the Fish didn’t do much well in the defeat and that Rhys Hoskins to see them well.
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Rhys Hoskins
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Marlins turn to Jose Urena to turn things around in Philadelphia
1 hr ago
Don Mattingly: We didn’t do many things well tonight
1 hr ago
Dan Straily calls Wednesday the 'worst game I’ve ever pitched’
1 hr ago
WATCH: Christian Yelich provides Marlins’ offense with solo HR
2 hours ago
Marlins-Brewers series moved from Miami to Milwaukee
2 hours ago
Kevin Cash: That’s a pretty tough loss
6 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED