WATCH: Christian Yelich provides Marlins’ offense with solo HR

Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich was the sole provider of offense Wednesday night, blasting a solo HR.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Marlins turn to Jose Urena to turn things around in Philadelphia

Marlins turn to Jose Urena to turn things around in Philadelphia

1 hr ago

Don Mattingly: We didn’t do many things well tonight

Don Mattingly: We didn’t do many things well tonight

1 hr ago

Dan Straily calls Wednesday the 'worst game I’ve ever pitched’

Dan Straily calls Wednesday the 'worst game I’ve ever pitched’

1 hr ago

WATCH: Christian Yelich provides Marlins’ offense with solo HR

WATCH: Christian Yelich provides Marlins’ offense with solo HR

2 hours ago

Marlins-Brewers series moved from Miami to Milwaukee

Marlins-Brewers series moved from Miami to Milwaukee

2 hours ago

Kevin Cash: That’s a pretty tough loss

Kevin Cash: That’s a pretty tough loss

6 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»