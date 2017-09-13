WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier homers in 2nd straight game

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier blasts a solo homer Wednesday afternoon, his second straight game with a HR.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier homers in 2nd straight game

WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier homers in 2nd straight game

15 mins ago

Chris Archer tries to lift Rays to critical series win over Yankees

Chris Archer tries to lift Rays to critical series win over Yankees

7 hours ago

Don Mattingly: We battled, but they got the big hit

Don Mattingly: We battled, but they got the big hit

16 hours ago

WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton’s staves off Phillies’ 1st attempt at a walk-off

WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton’s staves off Phillies’ 1st attempt at a walk-off

17 hours ago

Kevin Cash: Blake Snell got in a groove after the 1st

Kevin Cash: Blake Snell got in a groove after the 1st

18 hours ago

WATCH: Dillon Peters lays out to snare a popped up bunt

WATCH: Dillon Peters lays out to snare a popped up bunt

19 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»