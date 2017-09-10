Giancarlo Stanton tracks down Johan Camargo’s fly ball and slams into the wall to make catch

Miami Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton tracks down Atlanta Braves SS Johan Camargo's fly ball and slams into the wall to make the catch and end the inning. Marlins fall to the Braves 10-8 in extras.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Giancarlo Stanton tracks down Johan Camargo's fly ball and slams into the wall to make catch

Giancarlo Stanton tracks down Johan Camargo's fly ball and slams into the wall to make catch

15 hours ago

Alex Cobb tries to help Rays salvage series in Boston

Alex Cobb tries to help Rays salvage series in Boston

1 day ago

Odrisamer Despaigne aims to 2nd straight strong start in finale in Atlanta

Odrisamer Despaigne aims to 2nd straight strong start in finale in Atlanta

1 day ago

Adam Conley: I wasn’t able to accomplish my plan

Adam Conley: I wasn’t able to accomplish my plan

1 day ago

Kevin Cash: It is tough to overcome when you fall behind early

Kevin Cash: It is tough to overcome when you fall behind early

1 day ago

Don Mattingly: We weren’t able to lock it down tonight

Don Mattingly: We weren’t able to lock it down tonight

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»