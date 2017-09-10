Giancarlo Stanton tracks down Johan Camargo’s fly ball and slams into the wall to make catch
Miami Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton tracks down Atlanta Braves SS Johan Camargo's fly ball and slams into the wall to make the catch and end the inning. Marlins fall to the Braves 10-8 in extras.
- Atlanta Braves
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Giancarlo Stanton
- Johan Camargo
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Giancarlo Stanton tracks down Johan Camargo's fly ball and slams into the wall to make catch
15 hours ago
Alex Cobb tries to help Rays salvage series in Boston
1 day ago
Odrisamer Despaigne aims to 2nd straight strong start in finale in Atlanta
1 day ago
Adam Conley: I wasn’t able to accomplish my plan
1 day ago
Kevin Cash: It is tough to overcome when you fall behind early
1 day ago
Don Mattingly: We weren’t able to lock it down tonight
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED