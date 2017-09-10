Don Mattingly: We weren’t able to lock it down tonight
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Saturday’s loss to the Braves, saying the team just wasn’t able to lock things down after taking the lead.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Alex Cobb tries to help Rays salvage series in Boston
14 hours ago
Odrisamer Despaigne aims to 2nd straight strong start in finale in Atlanta
14 hours ago
Adam Conley: I wasn’t able to accomplish my plan
15 hours ago
Kevin Cash: It is tough to overcome when you fall behind early
15 hours ago
Don Mattingly: We weren’t able to lock it down tonight
15 hours ago
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton crushes 456-foot blasts for HR No. 54
15 hours ago