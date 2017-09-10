Kevin Cash: It is tough to overcome when you fall behind early
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Saturday’s shutout loss, saying it is difficult to find success when you fall behind early.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Alex Cobb tries to help Rays salvage series in Boston
14 hours ago
Odrisamer Despaigne aims to 2nd straight strong start in finale in Atlanta
14 hours ago
Adam Conley: I wasn’t able to accomplish my plan
15 hours ago
Kevin Cash: It is tough to overcome when you fall behind early
15 hours ago
Don Mattingly: We weren’t able to lock it down tonight
15 hours ago
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton crushes 456-foot blasts for HR No. 54
15 hours ago