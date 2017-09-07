Marlins hit road for six-game road trip
FOX Sports Florida's Craig Minervini and Jeff Conine take at look at the Miami Marlins' upcoming schedule as they try to stay in wild-card contention.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: Jose Urena helps out own cause by ripping RBI single
16 hours ago
WATCH: Jesus Sucre cranks a big 2-run shot in Fenway
16 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 season outlook
1 day ago
Chris Archer will start Rays series opener at Red Sox
1 day ago
WATCH: Ichiro's shallow pop up drops, drives in run
1 day ago
Miami Dolphins 2017 season outlook
1 day ago