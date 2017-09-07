Trea Turner fully extends for spectacular diving catch
Trea Turner fully extends on a diving catch to rob Miami's Tomas Telis of a base hit.
ANNOUNCER: Now, in terms of range. Here's a 2-2. There's a liner-- diving stop. Now that will show up on range factor and zone rating. And it should. Trea Turner going to his left, makes a spectacular catch.
ANNOUNCER 2: I tell you what. Look at the foot speed. That's what you want to watch. Look at this, one, two, three, four, five, six steps and a dive up the middle. Boy oh boy, even to the glove side. Being right-handed, that's why you have right-handed short stops, right there. He needed every inch of leather on his left hand to make this catch.
