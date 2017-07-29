WATCH: Souza Jr. ends up on 3rd after collision with Didi Gregorious
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. ends up safe at third after a pick-off attempt went a bit sideways.
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- page-type-video
- Tampa Bay Rays
- video-contentType-highlights
- video-network-sun_sports
- video-origin-regional_cable
- video-primary-mlb
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Kevin Cash: These guys will make you pay if you put them on base
15 mins ago
Blake Snell frustrated by placement of some of his sliders
15 mins ago
Brad Boxberger on his outing: That sucked
15 mins ago
WATCH: Souza Jr. ends up on 3rd after collision with Didi Gregorious
1 hr ago
Adam Conley gets the call for Marlins on FS1
18 hours ago
Tyler Moore faces the inevitable pie from the clubhouse monkey after the win over the Reds
18 hours ago