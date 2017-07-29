WATCH: Souza Jr. ends up on 3rd after collision with Didi Gregorious

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. ends up safe at third after a pick-off attempt went a bit sideways.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Kevin Cash: These guys will make you pay if you put them on base

Kevin Cash: These guys will make you pay if you put them on base

15 mins ago

Blake Snell frustrated by placement of some of his sliders

Blake Snell frustrated by placement of some of his sliders

15 mins ago

Brad Boxberger on his outing: That sucked

Brad Boxberger on his outing: That sucked

15 mins ago

WATCH: Souza Jr. ends up on 3rd after collision with Didi Gregorious

WATCH: Souza Jr. ends up on 3rd after collision with Didi Gregorious

1 hr ago

Adam Conley gets the call for Marlins on FS1

Adam Conley gets the call for Marlins on FS1

18 hours ago

Tyler Moore faces the inevitable pie from the clubhouse monkey after the win over the Reds

Tyler Moore faces the inevitable pie from the clubhouse monkey after the win over the Reds

18 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

FOX Sports Go